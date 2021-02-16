Streaming issues? Report here
SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus

16 February 2021 6:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Death toll
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine

The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pandemic.

One hundred and ninety-five people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 094 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 1,102 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,492, 909.

RELATED: 78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 391, 155 people having recuperated.




