SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus
One hundred and ninety-five people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 094 since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa has recorded 1,102 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,492, 909.
The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 391, 155 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 492 909 the total number of deaths is 48 094 and the total number of recoveries is 1 391 155. pic.twitter.com/8yYp2stPjA— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 15, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 15 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 15, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/kiNLYzwmeF
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
