SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus





One hundred and ninety-five people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 094 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 1,102 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1,492, 909.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 391, 155 people having recuperated.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 492 909 the total number of deaths is 48 094 and the total number of recoveries is 1 391 155. pic.twitter.com/8yYp2stPjA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 15, 2021