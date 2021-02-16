Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:05
Audio: WHO has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it more accessible to developing countries through its COVAX coronavirus vaccine scheme -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:07
ConCourt must impose jail term if Zuma is in contempt of court: Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:10
Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 12:10
[BREAKING NEWS] The South African Medical Association has confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive today. The association expects the rollout of the vaccine to begin tomorrow.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:15
Shooting of teen in Macassar - ward councillor responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Victor Isaacs - Macassar ward councillor (DA) at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:15
South Africa asks Serum Institute of India to take back 1m vaccine doses.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit
Today at 12:23
African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:23
Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo: No amount of intimidation will change my position
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
NPA drops rape case against Fresh, Euphonik. - Sound.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
SLAPP tactics can no longer be used - what are the legal implications?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:37
Another nail in the coffin for delinquent director Dudu Myeni after three judges reject her appeal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 12:40
Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)
Today at 12:41
Congestion at Beitbridge border post
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:45
ANC MP Bongani Bongo has pleaded not guilty to corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SAFTU holds a press briefing on their General Strike on the 24th February 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:56
Siya Kolisi pens heartfelt open letter to WP rugby fraternity: 'A lifetime of gratitude'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Peach (just peach "like Madonna")
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones - (interview with Casper J Stone)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pand... 16 February 2021 6:20 AM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
View all Business
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces' The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February. 16 February 2021 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s

16 February 2021 11:12 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life
702music

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Hop in because Nobuhle Mahlasela, best known for playing the role of Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies in the popular soapie 7de Laan, is about to take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s as she recollects her favourite memories associated with the music.

If you missed it on Saturday do not despair, her Soundtracks of my Life playlist is now on Spotify.

Stream Nobuhle Mahlasela's playlist on Spotify here...




16 February 2021 11:12 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life
702music

More from Lifestyle

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

15 February 2021 7:07 PM

Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

12 February 2021 11:55 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories

12 February 2021 9:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day

11 February 2021 3:23 PM

Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'

11 February 2021 1:38 PM

Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!

10 February 2021 9:12 PM

No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE

10 February 2021 8:51 PM

Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces'

16 February 2021 10:12 AM

The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

16 February 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral

16 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral

15 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour

15 February 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

12 February 2021 11:55 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed

12 February 2021 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem

11 February 2021 5:12 PM

The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter

11 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus

Local

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Business Opinion Politics Local

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

More than 400 emergency structures put up in Masiphumelele after December fire

16 February 2021 11:32 AM

Mavuso Msimang: Zuma has embarrassed every member of the ANC

16 February 2021 11:04 AM

SA should include Novavax in its COVID-19 vaccine arsenal - Madhi

16 February 2021 10:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA