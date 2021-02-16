Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

Today at 12:05 Audio: WHO has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it more accessible to developing countries through its COVAX coronavirus vaccine scheme - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:07 ConCourt must impose jail term if Zuma is in contempt of court: Zondo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:10 Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gareth Newham

Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme

Today at 12:10 [BREAKING NEWS] The South African Medical Association has confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive today. The association expects the rollout of the vaccine to begin tomorrow. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 12:15 Shooting of teen in Macassar - ward councillor responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Victor Isaacs - Macassar ward councillor (DA) at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:15 South Africa asks Serum Institute of India to take back 1m vaccine doses. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit

Today at 12:23 African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

bheki Mngomezulu

Today at 12:23 Zuma releases 'final statement' on Zondo: No amount of intimidation will change my position The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 NPA drops rape case against Fresh, Euphonik. - Sound. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 SLAPP tactics can no longer be used - what are the legal implications? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:37 Another nail in the coffin for delinquent director Dudu Myeni after three judges reject her appeal The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Today at 12:40 Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)

Today at 12:41 Congestion at Beitbridge border post The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Today at 12:45 ANC MP Bongani Bongo has pleaded not guilty to corruption. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 SAFTU holds a press briefing on their General Strike on the 24th February 2021. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:56 Siya Kolisi pens heartfelt open letter to WP rugby fraternity: 'A lifetime of gratitude' The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Drink Spiking Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk

Peach (just peach "like Madonna")

Today at 14:50 Music - Stones & Bones - (interview with Casper J Stone) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Capser Stones & Bones

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

