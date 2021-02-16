Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu





The Department of Public Service and Administration in December released the framework towards the professionalism of the public service.

Minister Senzo Mchunu has now launched the public consultation process.

Talking to Clement Manyathela, Mchunu gives an update on the inputs that were received from civil society and experts in public service amongst others.

On our side, we have to make an effort to improve our services. On the people's side, they also have to make a contribution by reporting their dissatisfaction. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

Citizens of the country have a right to says I am complaining and going to lodge a complaint against you because you are treating me less than a citizen. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

On the appointment of the National Treasury chief financial officer Priya Lutchman, Mchunu says the employer was supposed to have scrutinised the CV thoroughly.

It is clear they let their guard leave them, it was unwarranted. It shows that we have some HR units in some departments doing less than what they should be doing. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

