Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Openserve fibre speeds will soon double – what does this mean for you?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Freelance writer and Business Day technology columnist
Today at 15:50
New Hope for Cancer Patients with several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding UIF and TERS?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - UIF Director: Communication and Marketing
Today at 16:10
Santam challenges Hospitality payout terms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
Back to school! How is it going?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown: Benoni with Frith Van der Merwe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frith Van De Merwe
Today at 16:50
Teen suicide awareness week: How to help teachers identify learners who might be depressed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director
Today at 16:55
SONA debate underway in parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa asks for documents implicating SAPS senior leadership in alleged R45m bid to defraud Crime Intelligence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:10
Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrives today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
EWN: Bongani Bongo in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Meersman - Author
Today at 18:13
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan and Wits University's vaccinology Prof Shabir Madhi reflect on the rollout. 16 February 2021 12:57 PM
Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu Minister Senzo Mchunu says they aim to improve services with the framework towards the professionalism of the public service. 16 February 2021 12:10 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
Putting a spotlight on Teen Suicide Prevention Week We will tackle teen depression, schools and teacher empowerment, host a panel of parents who’ve lost kids with a rep from Sadag. 16 February 2021 3:51 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces' The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February. 16 February 2021 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu

16 February 2021 12:10 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
National Treasury
Senzo Mchunu
Public Service
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu
priya lutchman

Minister Senzo Mchunu says they aim to improve services with the framework towards the professionalism of the public service.

The Department of Public Service and Administration in December released the framework towards the professionalism of the public service.

Minister Senzo Mchunu has now launched the public consultation process.

Talking to Clement Manyathela, Mchunu gives an update on the inputs that were received from civil society and experts in public service amongst others.

On our side, we have to make an effort to improve our services. On the people's side, they also have to make a contribution by reporting their dissatisfaction.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

Citizens of the country have a right to says I am complaining and going to lodge a complaint against you because you are treating me less than a citizen.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

On the appointment of the National Treasury chief financial officer Priya Lutchman, Mchunu says the employer was supposed to have scrutinised the CV thoroughly.

RELATED: We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG

It is clear they let their guard leave them, it was unwarranted. It shows that we have some HR units in some departments doing less than what they should be doing.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

Listen to the full interview below...




WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

16 February 2021 2:09 PM

The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday

16 February 2021 12:57 PM

Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan and Wits University's vaccinology Prof Shabir Madhi reflect on the rollout.

SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus

16 February 2021 6:20 AM

The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pandemic.

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

15 February 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto

15 February 2021 5:51 PM

Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started.

'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%

15 February 2021 4:55 PM

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says newspapers have been declining for a long time.

EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021

15 February 2021 3:12 PM

SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February.

Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

15 February 2021 3:04 PM

A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons and the Constitutional Court order.

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

15 February 2021 2:45 PM

While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".

