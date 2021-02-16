Putting a spotlight on Teen Suicide Prevention Week
This week on 702 we’re marking Teen Suicide Prevention Week with our partners, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
Sadag is Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.
We’ll tackle a range of issues related to teen suicide from depression, empowering teacher’s on warning signs as well as hosting a panel of parents who’ve lost kids.
The John Perlman Show will be looking at identifying warning signs of teen depression and suicide at home and in the classroom with Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan: Tuesday at 16:50
The Azania Mosaka Show looks at teen depression and mental wellness with Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida: Wednesday at **13:40**
The Aubrey Masango Show will host a panel of parents who’ve lost kids along with a representative from Sadag: Thursday at 21:00
