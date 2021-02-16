Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?'
This week on 702 we’re marking Teen Suicide Prevention Week with our partners, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
Sadag is Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.
We’ll tackle a range of issues related to teen suicide from depression, empowering teacher’s on warning signs as well as hosting a panel of parents who’ve lost kids.
The John Perlman Show has looked at identifying warning signs of teen depression and suicide at home and in the classroom with Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan.
It's very important to remember that pre-covid the teachers were face-to-face with the kids and they could see them, now it's a completely different space. They see them during online learning and things like that.Vanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
It's important to maintain that communication and connection to them so that if a student is feeling unwell or if there are concerns they can reach out. The teacher now has to adapt to a different way of doing things and I can imagine it's very stressfulVanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
What are the key signs that people should be looking for in teens who are going through difficult times and are not necessarily keen to engage with adults and certainly not always keen to respond to what may be bothering them?
How the teens are behaving? Have they changed significantly? Have their eating patterns changed? Have their sleeping patterns changed? Are they not as excited to be interactive with the classroom teens even if it is during lunch?Vanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
The difference in that kind of behaviour might be picked by both peers and teachers to actually say: 'Something might be the matter here, let me find out, let me see if there is support available if they do want to open up.'Vanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
If you are a teacher and you are concerned with a young person say: 'How can I help you? Is there something that I can support with?'Vanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
More often than not a person that is feeling overwhelmed connects with that sense of support and will actually say: 'I am struggling with this and it's making me feel overwhelmed and I am struggling to actually maybe manage my time, manage my online classes, manage my relationship, manage any factor that might be influencing them.Vanishaa Gordhan, Operations manager - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Listen below for the interview...
The Azania Mosaka Show looks at teen depression and mental wellness with Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida: Wednesday at 13:40
The Aubrey Masango Show will host a panel of parents who’ve lost kids along with a representative from Sadag: Thursday at 21:00
For more information call 0800567567
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ssoil322/ssoil3221709/ssoil322170900078/85485161-sad-and-depressed-woman-sitting-alone-at-the-field-during-beautiful-sunset-with-park-background-sele.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price
Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.Read More
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'
Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More