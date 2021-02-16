Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday
The South African Medical Association has confirmed that the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is due to touch down in South Africa on Tuesday.
The vaccine rollout will begin on Wednesday and frontline workers are first in line to receive the 80,000 jabs.
A week ago, the Health Department halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford after a study found that the vaccine provided minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients infected with the second variant of the virus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) however, has given the greenlight for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to be rolled out world wide.
The greenlight has been given even though there are reports that South Africa has reportedly asked India's Serum Institute to take back the one million AstraZeneca vaccines.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan and Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi to give insight on the vaccine rollouts.
Health workers will get the first jabs as they are the most vulnerable to infection as they deal with COVID-19 patients. We are only getting 80,000 doses today and they can't go to all health workers.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Madhi says the AstraZeneca will not protect against mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients infected with the second variant of the virus but will most likely protect against sever disease.
We need to rethink what we are trying to achieve with COVID-19 vaccines especially in terms of the current vaccines we have available to us.Shabir Madhi, Vaccinology professor - Wits University
He adds that he doesn't agree with the government wanting to return the AstraZeneca vaccines back to India.
Listen below to the full conversation:
