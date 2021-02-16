'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

Today at 15:50 Openserve fibre speeds will soon double – what does this mean for you? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Thompson-Davy - Freelance writer and Business Day technology columnist

125 125

Today at 15:50 New Hope for Cancer Patients with several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist

125 125

Today at 16:05 What is the latest regarding UIF and TERS? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Makhosonke Buthelezi - UIF Director: Communication and Marketing

125 125

Today at 16:10 Santam challenges Hospitality payout terms Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

125 125

Today at 16:20 Back to school! How is it going? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

125 125

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] My Hometown: Benoni with Frith Van der Merwe Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Frith Van De Merwe

125 125

Today at 16:50 Teen suicide awareness week: How to help teachers identify learners who might be depressed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cassey Chambers, SADAG operations director

125 125

Today at 16:55 SONA debate underway in parliament Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa asks for documents implicating SAPS senior leadership in alleged R45m bid to defraud Crime Intelligence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:10 Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrives today Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:20 Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:20 EWN: Bongani Bongo in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:45 Brent Meersman Rattling the Cage Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brent Meersman - Author

125 125

Today at 18:13 Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

125 125