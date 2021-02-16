'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'
Western Province skipper Siya Kolisi has announced he was leaving the union after 11 years.
Kolisi is moving to Durban to join the Sharks.
Mandy Wiener talks to Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso about the move.
I wouldn't say this is purely transactional even though that's a big part of it.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
We have seen moves before but not so many encompassing so many different elements as much as Siya Kolisi's move. It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
❤️🙏🏾🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sRpDhSsxMP— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) February 15, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
