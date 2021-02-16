'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet'
Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs people who will support him in the Cabinet.
Paton tells John Perlman that the president should consider a Cabinet reshuffle.
I do think the president does have a problem with his Cabinet. I really think he has a problem in the finance ministry. As much as we like Tito Mboweni, he hasn't really been engaged in the Cabinet and the Treasury like we really like him to be.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
I do think there are people in his Cabinet who clearly don't actually care that much. That for me is a bigger crime than incompetence.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
Listen to the full interview below...
