Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness. 16 February 2021 5:07 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Local
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you? Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 6:29 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces' The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February. 16 February 2021 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet'

16 February 2021 4:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Tito Mboweni
Mantashe

Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle.

Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs people who will support him in the Cabinet.

Paton tells John Perlman that the president should consider a Cabinet reshuffle.

I do think the president does have a problem with his Cabinet. I really think he has a problem in the finance ministry. As much as we like Tito Mboweni, he hasn't really been engaged in the Cabinet and the Treasury like we really like him to be.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

I do think there are people in his Cabinet who clearly don't actually care that much. That for me is a bigger crime than incompetence.

Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

Listen to the full interview below...




16 February 2021 4:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Tito Mboweni
Mantashe

More from Politics

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

16 February 2021 2:09 PM

The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021

15 February 2021 3:12 PM

SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

15 February 2021 3:04 PM

A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons and the Constitutional Court order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

15 February 2021 2:45 PM

While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Umalusi approves release of matric results, no systemic irregularities found

15 February 2021 1:21 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith reflects on the Umalusi's media briefing on the Grade 12 results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'

12 February 2021 11:53 AM

Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

12 February 2021 9:44 AM

Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa

11 February 2021 8:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter

11 February 2021 1:37 PM

EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet'

Politics

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday

Local

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Over 2,000 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo in 2020: UN

16 February 2021 5:46 PM

Police confirm Dimakatso Ratselane’s husband has been arrested

16 February 2021 4:44 PM

Bongo: Those accusing me of bribery have an axe to grind with me

16 February 2021 4:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA