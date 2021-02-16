Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators will start vaccinating by Wed





South Africa is one step closer to a vaccine rollout.

On Tuesday afternoon, 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were set to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport.

By April, it's expected half a million jabs will have arrived in the country.

South Africa is about to start rolling out Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine. © Horst Koenemund/123rf.com

Tuesday's shipment will be distributed to 16 sites nation-wide, where health workers will be vaccinated.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says around 380,000 healthcare workers have already registered.

Once Emergency Use Authorisation has been granted, the process will broaden.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama).

Dr Coetzee says once the vaccines have arrived they'll be 'pre-syringed'.

By tomorrow (Wednesday) the vaccinators who took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial will go to the selected hospitals and start the vaccination.

That's why there's no need for the two-week quarantine, because the vaccinators were part of the trial. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

The best thing about these Johnson & Johnson vaccines is that they've been tested against the second variant, which showed 85% efficacy against severe disease. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

If we can get the severity of the disease down, it means it would have less impact on our hospitals and our clinics, thereby taking the pressure off the doctors and health care workers... We should then be able to treat most of these patients at home... Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

Asked about the timeline for vaccinations and the possibility of a third wave, Coetzee says we're not out of the woods yet.

There is still a possibility in April, with the Easter weekend, that we might see a spike. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

Then we need to look at June, July and August - that's when we had our first wave. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

Also important to understand is if the flu vaccines are going out late this year, as well as the second phase of the rollout for the public is not going to take place before June or July, we can still be in trouble. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chair - South African Medical Association

Listen to the conversation in detail in the audio clip below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators will start vaccinating by Wed