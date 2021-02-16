'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on businesses in South Africa, small businesses in particular.
Yoco is keeping track of how turnover has been affected with its Small Business Recovery Monitor.
The fintech startup is the payments provider of 80,000 small businesses across the country.
Yoco's graphs show the ratio between pre-lockdown 2020 revenue and current revenue for these firms.
January saw a slump in sales, due to standard seasonal declines as well as the re-instatement of Level 3 lockdown in December.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Yoco's head of Brand Marketing, Matt Brownell.
It's usually not a great month, but this past January was about 15-20% tougher across the board and across the country than what we would expect to see in a normal January without the pandemic.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
What we have generally seen is that by the end of last year about 15% of the businesses that were trading with us before the pandemic started, had not turned on their Yoco devices which suggests a fairly high closure rate.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Those that managed to change their business models and re-open again have done perhaps better than we expected in many respects.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
The numbers are being positively impacted by the migration from cash to card.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Consumption behaviour has also changed says Brownell - while people are shopping less, when they do shop their 'basket sizes' are substantially higher.
The story of the last ten weeks has been fascinating... The first two weeks of December were actually comparable to a fairly normal December across the major industries in South African small business and a little bit softer on the food and beverage side as you would expect.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
Then came the rapid rise in Covid infections and the lockdown which happened on the 28th. We saw the lockdown coupled with a generally soft business environment, so that January number was poor across the board.Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing - Yoco
The restaurant business was worst affected, particularly in the coastal areas due to the beach ban.
The sectors that showed the most resilience were the health and beauty industry, at around 80% compared to the norm for January.
However, the market has seen some improvement over the last 2 weeks since the regulations were eased:
"Across the board, provinces are edging towards the 100% mark in Total Processing Volume (TPV) with the exception of the Western Cape which remains at 85% on average."
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : '15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/closing_restaurant.html?oriSearch=closing+restaurant+c&sti=n6aw3u615j4h0pmjf4|&mediapopup=160552037
More from Business
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'
The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary.Read More
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue
Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants
Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".Read More
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price
Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.Read More
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies
For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA).Read More
'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%
Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says newspapers have been declining for a long time.Read More
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60
The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.Read More
More from Local
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'
The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary.Read More
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue
Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.Read More
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert
Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness.Read More
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.Read More
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday
Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan and Wits University's vaccinology Prof Shabir Madhi reflect on the rollout.Read More
Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu
Minister Senzo Mchunu says they aim to improve services with the framework towards the professionalism of the public service.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants
Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".Read More
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto
Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started.Read More