Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert
The immunotherapy medication from MSD can now be used in the treatment of up to six different cancers.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2018, about 9.6 million people died due to cancer.
John Perlman speaks to oncologist Dr Devan Moodley about this.
Immunotherapy is a modality of therapy that requires the body's immune system to do some work.Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist
It's a treatment that uses what you have to fix you.Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mammogram.html?oriSearch=mamogram&sti=mj6c6wfc8yi86hr86d|
More from Local
Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators will start vaccinating by Wed
JJRead More
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue
Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.Read More
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today.Read More
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday
Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan and Wits University's vaccinology Prof Shabir Madhi reflect on the rollout.Read More
Treasury HR team let guard down in appointing finance chief - Minister Mchunu
Minister Senzo Mchunu says they aim to improve services with the framework towards the professionalism of the public service.Read More
SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says it recorded 1,102 infections pushing the number of infections to 1,492, 909 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants
Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".Read More
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto
Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started.Read More
'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%
Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says newspapers have been declining for a long time.Read More