Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert

16 February 2021 5:07 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cancer
#Cancer
cancer immunotherapy

Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness.

The immunotherapy medication from MSD can now be used in the treatment of up to six different cancers.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2018, about 9.6 million people died due to cancer.

John Perlman speaks to oncologist Dr Devan Moodley about this.

Immunotherapy is a modality of therapy that requires the body's immune system to do some work.

Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist 

It's a treatment that uses what you have to fix you.

Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist 

Listen to the full interview below...




