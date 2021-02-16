Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert





The immunotherapy medication from MSD can now be used in the treatment of up to six different cancers.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In 2018, about 9.6 million people died due to cancer.

John Perlman speaks to oncologist Dr Devan Moodley about this.

Immunotherapy is a modality of therapy that requires the body's immune system to do some work. Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist

It's a treatment that uses what you have to fix you. Dr Devan Moodley, Oncologist

Listen to the full interview below...