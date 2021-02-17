219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded
South Africa has recorded 1,210 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 494, 119.
Two hundred and nineteen people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 313 since the start of the pandemic.
RELATED: SA's COVID-19 death toll breaches 48,000 as 195 people succumb to virus
The recovery rate has moved up to 93.5% with 1, 396, 951 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 494 119 the total number of deaths is 48 313 and the total number of recoveries is 1 396 951. pic.twitter.com/acPsrXqH84— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 16, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 16, 2021
