Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate





Opposition parties on Tuesday reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of The Nation Address that he delivered last Thursday.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema described Ramaphosa as incompetent and in the thrall of the white capitalist establishment.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on the other hand, told the house that the DA would be putting forward its own reform agenda through a series of bills, some already tabled in Parliament.

Yes, there was a critic of Ramaphosa's speech but the bulk of the speech was focused on the alternatives that the DA is going to be tabling this year. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Ramaphosa is unable to table his reform agenda in Parliament because of the factional battles within the African National Congress, he says.

