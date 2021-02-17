



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later

Social media is talking after Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years after the movie premiered.

Click here to read the full story:

Watch the video below:

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: