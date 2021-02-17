[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be rolled out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
MKMVA threats to defend Zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 12:15
Family speaks out after death of teen in Macassar, suspect appears in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:37
Macassar shooting - PSIRA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Sambo - Senior management for Law Enforcement at Psira Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Equal education: WC must put school psychosocial support, safety and learner admissions on top of the agenda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
New survey shows jobs bounce back but hunger persists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Co Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM
Today at 15:50
SARS offices open again after seven weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathaniel Mabetwa - Group Executive: Branch Operations at South African Revenue Services
Today at 16:05
ANC responds to State of the Province Address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 17:10
SA set to kick start Covid-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says the rollout will go on as per MRC guidelines. 17 February 2021 11:20 AM
219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded The Health Department says these fatalities have moved the death toll to 48, 313 since the beginning of the pandemic. 17 February 2021 6:24 AM
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
View all Local
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed' The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary. 16 February 2021 7:25 PM
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video

17 February 2021 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video

Social media is talking after an insurance company canceled a reckless driver's insurance after a viral video showed how reckless the driver was.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




17 February 2021 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later

17 February 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s

16 February 2021 11:12 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces'

16 February 2021 10:12 AM

The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

16 February 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral

16 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral

15 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour

15 February 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

12 February 2021 11:55 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed

12 February 2021 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins

Local

Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate

Politics

219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded

Local

EWN Highlights

Diepsloot family left reeling after man (35) shot dead over R20

17 February 2021 11:44 AM

Sanef ‘deeply concerned, disappointed’ by Jacques Pauw lie admission

17 February 2021 11:34 AM

S.Africans have reason to be positive with arrival of J&J jab, says BSA

17 February 2021 10:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA