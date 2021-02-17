[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video

Social media is talking after an insurance company canceled a reckless driver's insurance after a viral video showed how reckless the driver was.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: