J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins





The first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines arrived in South Africa on Tuesday night and will be administered at 17 sites.

The South African Medical Association says the sites and the people who will administer the jab have been trained.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee gives an update on their readiness.

It is extremely important that we vaccinate people that are in the frontline with the vaccine that we know is effective with the second variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

The rollout will go on as per MRC guidelines. The sites are ready and the people who will give the vaccines were trained during the trail and they will now train the hospital staff. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

