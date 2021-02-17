Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management





Gauteng Air Quality Management director Jacob Legadima says the hydrogen sulfide smell affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng will pass.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Legadima says the smell is transported by the wind and can be smelled in Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Gauteng residents have been complaining of the horrible stench from Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'

The smell is hydrogen sulfide, that type of smell come from the petroleum refineries, sewage processing plants. Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Weather conditions play a role in transporting the smell. It is a situation influenced by the weather, it will not stay forever. Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Legadima says they hydrogen sulfide is harmful in enclosures.

In open space, it is a nuisance. I cannot give a guarantee that it can kill somebody. It is not a good smell it creates a nuisance. Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management

North-West University Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science Professor Roelof Burger explains the impact the different levels would have.

I don't think this is something to stress about at the moment. Professor Roelof Burger, Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science - North-West University

📰 READ: Government doubled sulphur dioxide emissions level on 1 April 2020. That’s the gas responsible for ‘eggy’ stench Gauteng has been experiencing for the past week https://t.co/hOkuvN5pys — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 17, 2021

Listen to the full interview below...