Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management
Gauteng Air Quality Management director Jacob Legadima says the hydrogen sulfide smell affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng will pass.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Legadima says the smell is transported by the wind and can be smelled in Mpumalanga and the Free State.
Gauteng residents have been complaining of the horrible stench from Saturday morning.
RELATED: 'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'
The smell is hydrogen sulfide, that type of smell come from the petroleum refineries, sewage processing plants.Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management
Weather conditions play a role in transporting the smell. It is a situation influenced by the weather, it will not stay forever.Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management
Legadima says they hydrogen sulfide is harmful in enclosures.
In open space, it is a nuisance. I cannot give a guarantee that it can kill somebody. It is not a good smell it creates a nuisance.Jacob Legadima, Director - Gauteng Air Quality Management
North-West University Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science Professor Roelof Burger explains the impact the different levels would have.
I don't think this is something to stress about at the moment.Professor Roelof Burger, Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science - North-West University
📰 READ: Government doubled sulphur dioxide emissions level on 1 April 2020. That’s the gas responsible for ‘eggy’ stench Gauteng has been experiencing for the past week https://t.co/hOkuvN5pys— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 17, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20207419_image-of-man-in-gas-mask-ecology-concept.html?term=gas%2Bmask%2Bnuclear&vti=nz4kghmyeauv5n8phw-1-13
More from Local
How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service
Corruption Watch head of campaigns Kavisha Pillay says citizens will also be able to access information about their rights.Read More
Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine
David Makhura is on a walkabout at the at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J&J jab
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.Read More
'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece.Read More
No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab
The country’s first citizen is with of a group of health workers being vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.Read More
President Ramaphosa and Mkhize to receive J&J vaccine jabs in Khayelitsha
They will join the first healthcare workers to receive the shots after 80,000 doses arrived on Tuesday night.Read More
J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says the rollout will go on as per MRC guidelines.Read More
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved
The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year.Read More
219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded
The Health Department says these fatalities have moved the death toll to 48, 313 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell.Read More