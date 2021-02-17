President Ramaphosa and Mkhize to receive J&J vaccine jabs in Khayelitsha





President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday receive a vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.

He'll be joined by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who said that it was to demonstrate their confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They will join the first healthcare workers to receive the jab after 80,000 doses arrived on Tuesday night. Health officials, the military and police spent the night distributing them to all 17 sites across the country.

The Health Department said that all COVID-19 vaccination sites would go live at 2pm.

Front line workers said that they were relieved that the inoculations would finally start after months of delays and anticipation.

Nursing union Denosa is calling for the process to be fast-tracked to make up for lost time.

Spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said that many health workers had died from the virus and those on the front line needed all the help they could get.

"It has been proven that the PPE we are reliant upon is not to be relied upon, as many of our healthcare workers have died. Many of our healthcare workers have co-morbidities. We understand what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine, so we're hoping that this process will be speeded up."