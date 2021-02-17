No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab
CAPE TOWN - In a historic moment for South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received his COVID-19 jab.
The country’s first citizen is with of a group of health workers being vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.
A glass cubical in Khayelitsha District Hospital’s Trauma unit is where the first round of vaccines was administered.
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first citizen to receive the Johnson & Johnson jab, kicking off the largest vaccination drive in the country's history; some of her colleagues also received their jabs and then it was the president’s turn.
He appeared in good spirits and joked with staff as he received the injection.
Ramaphosa addressed the media after his vaccination: “I’ve just had my vaccination and I must say that at first, I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm. It happened so quickly, so easily. It was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain.”
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also received his jab.
Sister Milanie Bennett is the Clinical Programme Co-ordinator at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town. She took me through the consent form and explained the inoculation process to me thoroughly before I took the vaccine shot. pic.twitter.com/VnfAkYhDd5— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021
Taking the vaccine was quick, easy and not so painful. I urge all our healthcare workers to register to receive their vaccinations as they are our first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic. #WeChooseVacciNation #VaccineforSouthAfrica 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/11tyl1f9Xs— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2021
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize receiving the #Covid19 vaccine. #IChooseVacciNation #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/ILb1OkVbfJ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 17, 2021
A second healthcare worker has been vaccinated against #COVID19 at the Khayelitsha Hospital today! This officially marks the start of South Africa's vaccination programme! #IChooseVacciNation #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/vKfkY4VtJf— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 17, 2021
The first 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been dispatched to 17 sites across the country as part of an implementation study starting on Wednesday.
They arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.
Because the vaccine has been studied in South Africa, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved an extension of the study that will allow healthcare workers to be vaccinated before the vaccine is officially licenced.
As those first doses are part of the study, the South African taxpayer won’t be footing the bill.
However, the nine million doses of that vaccine secured by government will be paid for by the fiscus.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab
More from Local
Companies dragged feet in implementing air pollution control - Analyst
Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air Lauri Myllyvirta says government introduced initial standards back in 2011.Read More
Healthy lobby calls for double sugar tax hike
Healthy Living Alliance head Lawrence Mbalati says the studies have shown that the sugar tax is doing what it was meant to do.Read More
[LISTEN] Can swiping machines reveal your bank balance to service providers?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives an update following a post saying a petrol attendant was able to see the balance.Read More
MADE HISTORY: I am proud of taking Covid-19 vaccine - Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi
Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first healthcare worker in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Read More
CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership
Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.Read More
2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More