'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it is deeply concerned and disappointed at journalist and author Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick.
This comes after the Pauw was arrested by the police earlier this month by the police during an altercation.
He then wrote an angry column which was published last Friday, where he lied about what happened.
The journalist and author has since apologised for lying that the police stole his money and harrased him at a V&A Waterfront restaurant.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird to unpack the story.
Pauw not only has damaged his credibility, but he has also damaged the credibility of the Daily Maverick because they went ahead and published the story.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Pauw abused his white privilege to mislead people about what happened, he adds.
He has to do a lot to rebuild his trust and credibility but I think he has also got to offer a lot more of a genuine apology.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
