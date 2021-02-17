Teen Suicide: Let's normalise conversation about depression - Shudufhadzo Musida
With South Africa in the grips of the "hidden epidemic" of mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has partnered with Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.
This week on 702 we’re marking Teen Suicide Prevention Week with our partner Sadag.
Sadag is Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.
Musida will be launching her online mental health initiative called "Mindful Mondays".
It aims to change the narrative around depression, trauma and anxiety - one conversation at a time - with experts from Sadag.
We chat to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about Teen Suicide Prevention Week.
Mindful Movement is about bringing awareness around mental health and stigmatisng mental health and how we as a society views it. So I decided to start where most people are engaging right now due to Covid-19, which is social media.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
ALSO READ: Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?
I partnered with Sadag and asked them to help me with weekly conversations called Mindful Mondays. We invited experts in different perspectives from different communities to educate on mental health because the biggest thing about why it is still viewed as a taboo is that there isn't enough education about it, there isn't enough conversation about it.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
All that people want, especially those that are struggling with mental health, is just a shoulder to cry on, someone to listen to them so that they know they are not alone. It's such a lonely journey because no one speaks about it.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa, 2020-2021
A lady told me a story that she went to therapy for eight years but she didn't tell anyone about it because there is a shame surrounding it. Imagine teens who are trying to fit in and they can't have that conversation because they are struggling with depression, anxieties at school and no one is there to help them, no one is there to normalise the conversation to say: 'Hey, it's okay not to be okay. it's okay to seek help and you are not alone.'Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
Listen below for the full interview...
The Aubrey Masango Show will host a panel of parents who’ve lost kids along with a representative from Sadag: Thursday at 21:00
For more information call 0800567567
