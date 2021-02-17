Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he was not receiving the jab because health care workers come first.
He is on a walkabout at the at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi is among the first front line workers who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the hospital.
Mokgethi said it was important for her to be among the first.
“It was clear that those who are health professionals must go first because if I don’t go first, do you think people will trust [this vaccine]? I am also doing it for the healthcare professionals so that they can be encouraged to do the same.”
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest in the country, is one of the 18 facilities where vaccinations of health workers are taking place.
From Thursday, 400 health workers will be vaccinated daily with the 16,000 vaccines allocated for the province.
At the entrance, people who are going to be vaccinated have their temperature taken and will be tested for COVID-19 first.
If they are negative, they walk in, their data is captured and then they are then vaccinated.
They will then be kept under observation for 15 minutes and if there’s no adverse reaction, they will be allowed to leave.
A mini intensive care unit has been set up on-site for emergency treatment if needs be.
About 40 stations are set up distanced and manned completely with additional sanitisers.
