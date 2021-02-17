Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
The Auto Industry Bets Its Future on Batteries
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ben Bladergroen - Head of the Energy Storage Innovation Lab at University of the Western Cape
Today at 17:20
The government vehicle fleet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Mikel Masaba CEO of National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Boxed wine in SA outsold bottles for the first time in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malu Lambert - wine writer at wine.co.za
Today at 18:13
The future deployment of 5G and what it means for consumers, businesses and the country?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dobek Pater - Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How will 2020’s Agri lessons help us to prosper in 2021?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Today at 18:48
Hollard shares its advertising space with 12 small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heidi Brauer - Chief Marketing Officer of Hollard
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital AUDIO : CART: ARY2 R1k Challenge 2'00''
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Local

How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service

17 February 2021 4:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Police
Corruption Watch
veza tool
police transparency

Corruption Watch head of campaigns Kavisha Pillay says citizens will also be able to access information about their rights.

Corruption Watch has launched a tool for citizens to keep police accountable.

The data tool called Veza will allow citizens to rate the service they received at a particular police station.

John Perlman speaks to Corruption Watch head of stakeholder and campaigns Kavisha Pillay about the tool.

You also can access information about your rights, a lot of people don't understand their rights.

Kavisha Pillay, Head of stakeholder and campaigns - Corruption Watch

You will also be able to access change in patterns of corruption. This is based on the reports we receive from whistleblowers.

Kavisha Pillay, Head of stakeholder and campaigns - Corruption Watch

Listen to the full interview below...




17 February 2021 4:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Police
Corruption Watch
veza tool
police transparency

