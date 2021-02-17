How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service
Corruption Watch has launched a tool for citizens to keep police accountable.
The data tool called Veza will allow citizens to rate the service they received at a particular police station.
John Perlman speaks to Corruption Watch head of stakeholder and campaigns Kavisha Pillay about the tool.
You also can access information about your rights, a lot of people don't understand their rights.Kavisha Pillay, Head of stakeholder and campaigns - Corruption Watch
You will also be able to access change in patterns of corruption. This is based on the reports we receive from whistleblowers.Kavisha Pillay, Head of stakeholder and campaigns - Corruption Watch
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Image Supplied: Corruption Watch
More from Local
Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine
David Makhura is on a walkabout at the at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J&J jab
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.Read More
'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece.Read More
No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab
The country’s first citizen is with of a group of health workers being vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.Read More
Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management
Gauteng Air Quality Management director Jacob Legadima gives details of the stench affecting most residents in the province.Read More
President Ramaphosa and Mkhize to receive J&J vaccine jabs in Khayelitsha
They will join the first healthcare workers to receive the shots after 80,000 doses arrived on Tuesday night.Read More
J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says the rollout will go on as per MRC guidelines.Read More
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved
The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year.Read More
219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded
The Health Department says these fatalities have moved the death toll to 48, 313 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell.Read More