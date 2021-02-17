Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Premier Alan Winde and David Maynier about SOPA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs' National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years. 17 February 2021 7:48 PM
View all Local
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past Unless we can store what we produce now, we can't learn from it in the future 17 February 2021 7:15 PM
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year. 17 February 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
entrepreneurs
HaveYouHeard
Kirsty Bisset
Stir
The R1000 Challenge

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

At the end of 2012, Bruce Whitfield issued a unique challenge on The Money Show.

He asked four regular contributors (including small business guru Pavlo Phitidis) and a listener, to start a business with a mere R1,000 start-up capital.

They were also challenged to turn a profit within just six weeks, all of which would go to The Starfish Foundation.

Phitidis called in business graduate Kirsty Bisset and together they launched a social media business called Stir.

Within two days they'd roped in seven clients, Bisset writes on her web page.

Six weeks later, after having raised more than R50,000, the business was declared the winner of The R1,000 Challenge.

It was an astonishing evening... Pavlo came in with armed security guards... with cases full of cash. He even brought in one those money counting machines!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

He also brought with him someone called Kirsty Bisset... She was armed with the princely sum of R1!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Image: @KirstyBisset on Twitter

Pavlo and I worked our butts off for six weeks! We developed a kind of social media agency using both of our skills - Pavlo's being his network and ability to systematize and my skills with marketing at the time...

Kirsty Bisset, Founder CEO - Stir

That's effectively how Stir was born, when I bought the business off him for R1.

Kirsty Bisset, Founder CEO - Stir

Bisset relates how the partnership grew out of her very first post-university job at Phitidis' Aurik Business Accelerator, where she started working in 2011.

Some of the brands they started with in 2012 for the R1,000 Challenge are still with _Stir _today.

The tech entrepreneur says she's upfront about the highs and lows of business because she believes that entrepreneurship has been glamourised too much.

I want entrepreneurs to know that, because I don't want entrepreneurs to fail!

Kirsty Bisset, Founder CEO - Stir

I think 90% of businesses fail in the first year and I think that's due to a lack of realisation of what entrepreneurship actually involves.

Kirsty Bisset, Founder CEO - Stir

Bisset recently sold Stir - the business has merged with an agency called HaveYouHeard.

They are a world-class agency with offices in Joburg, Cape Town an London... I didn't just want to sell and run, so our agreement is that I'm staying on as the managing director of _HaveYouHeard _Durban.

Kirsty Bisset, Founder CEO - Stir

Listen to Bisset discuss her successes and also a significant failure below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1




17 February 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
entrepreneurs
HaveYouHeard
Kirsty Bisset
Stir
The R1000 Challenge

More from ShapeShifter

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital banks have started thriving

25 March 2020 8:33 PM

Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Fortune Mojapelo of (London-listed) SA vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals

21 November 2019 1:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Bushveld Minerals founder Fortune Mojapelo to share his success story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab

Local

Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Local

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly grills defence dept over illegal importation of Interferon that cost R260m

17 February 2021 9:14 PM

Trump rages, Biden yawns

17 February 2021 8:00 PM

Lamola details action taken against those using COVID to commit crime

17 February 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA