Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "We are all a victim of some sort of trauma. If you do not know how to deal with this trauma, you will not be able to create meaningful change in your life"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs' National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years. 17 February 2021 7:48 PM
View all Local
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton. 17 February 2021 6:47 PM
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
View all Politics
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year. 17 February 2021 10:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Business
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
Teen Suicide: Let's normalise conversation about depression - Shudufhadzo Musida Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says mental health is viewed as taboo and there isn't enough education about it. 17 February 2021 6:46 PM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow

17 February 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Personal finance
south african insurance association
car insurance
car insurance premiums
short-term insurance
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Lockdown
COVID-19
working from home
Saia

Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

The various stages of the Covid-19 lockdown have saved short-term insurers a bunch of money, as people either had to or opted to stay home.

As people drive less and risk is reduced, car insurance premiums are not coming down however.

While some motor insurers granted discounts during the first months of hard lockdown says Wendy Knowler, most are doing very nicely out of the pandemic’s impact on our driving habits.

RELATED: No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums

According to stats submitted to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the motor claims ratio for January to September 2020 was an average 51%.

This is dramatically lower than the 63% for the same period in 2019 says Knowler.

RELATED: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

From January to September 2020, insurers collected a total of R30.435 billion in premiums and paid out about half of that (51%) in claims: R15.462 billion.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Comparing Quarter 2 to Quarter 1, the insurers received R42m less in premiums but paid out a whopping R1.7bn less in claims in the months when the roads were the quietest.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

By the third quarter (July, August September) total motor premium income increased to a sum even higher than the pre-lockdown first quarter - R10.171billion - while the claims ratio, at 54%, was 4% less than in Q1.

Knowler asked the SA Insurance Association (Saia) why car insurance premiums do not reflect the impact of the working-from-home trend.

The association says most of its motor insurance members are busy with options that do take this into account.

It must still be seen whether the reduced claims ratio is "a sustainable phenomenon" it says.

Should insurers come to the view that the claims ratio will remain at low levels for the foreseeable future, the nature of competition in the sector suggests that premium reductions will flow through the system over the next year or so.

SA Insurance Association

I want to believe them, but I've never seen an insurance premium go down!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Have a chat with your insurer or broker about reducing your premium, urges Knowler.

For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow




17 February 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Personal finance
south african insurance association
car insurance
car insurance premiums
short-term insurance
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Lockdown
COVID-19
working from home
Saia

More from Business

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses

17 February 2021 7:29 PM

Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

17 February 2021 6:47 PM

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved

17 February 2021 10:05 AM

The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?

16 February 2021 8:54 PM

'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'

16 February 2021 8:09 PM

Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'

16 February 2021 7:25 PM

The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue

16 February 2021 6:51 PM

Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

15 February 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'

17 February 2021 7:48 PM

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses

17 February 2021 7:29 PM

Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

17 February 2021 6:47 PM

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J&J jab

17 February 2021 5:33 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service

17 February 2021 4:16 PM

Corruption Watch head of campaigns Kavisha Pillay says citizens will also be able to access information about their rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine

17 February 2021 3:39 PM

David Makhura is on a walkabout at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

17 February 2021 1:32 PM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab

17 February 2021 1:29 PM

The country’s first citizen is with of a group of health workers being vaccinated at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management

17 February 2021 12:07 PM

Gauteng Air Quality Management director Jacob Legadima gives details of the stench affecting most residents in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab

Local

Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Local

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parly grills defence dept over illegal importation of Interferon that cost R260m

17 February 2021 9:14 PM

Trump rages, Biden yawns

17 February 2021 8:00 PM

Lamola details action taken against those using COVID to commit crime

17 February 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA