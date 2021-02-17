'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Hollard Insurance is giving struggling small businesses a lockdown boost with a unique advertising campaign.
Starting on Friday, 12 small businesses will be sharing Hollard's ad space - and reaping the accompanying benefits - for six months.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what sparked the campaign in conversation with Chief Marketing Officer, Heidi Brauer.
It began as an idea to make a contribution to the small businesses who are suffering in this current economy.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
Part of the way we think about things is that there's a better way to do everything.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
We started off by asking the people who work at Hollard to introduce us to small businesses that they're aware of and could benefit from a bit of a boost.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
A panel evaluated the almost 300 applications.
It was a rigorous vetting process says Brauer, as they wanted to make sure those selected could cope with increased trading pressure.
Starting on Friday, these 12 businesses that are representative nationally, will be on our billboards and use our TV time and our digital advertising under our Big Ads for Small Business banner.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
They will be benefitting for six months from ad space that we would have used ourselves.Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer - Hollard Insurance
Hollard has actually taken out extra ad space to accommodate the 12 businesses she says.
"We've gone on a journey with them to figure out a media package in areas that works for them... at about R1 million per business."
Find out more about the campaign in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbHs17DTo9E
