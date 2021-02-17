New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The amendment act regulating governance of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been signed into law.
The PIC is basically an asset management firm that is owned by the government.
It manages public sector funds, including the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
The PIC's reputation has been tarnished by revelations of corruption and fund mismanagement.
The new law - the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act - will ensure the asset manager is more transparent about its dealings.
While the finance minister appointed the whole PIC board before, the minister will now designate either the deputy finance minister or another minister in the economic cluster as chairperson.
The Act also states that organised labour must be represented on the board.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Carol Paton, editor-at-large at Business Day.
Paton says the big win is for transparency.
Previously one of the big problems at the PIC was that they started to increasingly make these investments in unlisted companies... even in dodgy operations...Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
No-one knew about them because they were not published in the annual report, or anywhere. That became a source of corruption.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
Now they will have to publish all of their investments on their website and also notify the finance minister of the important transactions. And they'll have to get proper mandates from the people whose money it actually is.Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day
For more on the implications for the running of the PIC, listen to the audio clip:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
