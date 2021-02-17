'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'





Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown’s ongoing devastating impact on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called on South Africans to buy local goods.

An article says if the government were to make it a policy to buy vehicles for their fleets from cars that are made in South Africa, that would be practical and could put as much as R37-billion back into gross domestic prodcut.

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa CEO Mikel Mabasa has more on this.

We have seven very major vehicle-producing companies in the country currently who are producing world-class vehicles and we have been doing so for many years. Mikel Mabasa , CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

in 2019, 64% of what we are producing in South Africa is actually not sold in this country. We are exporting to other markets, which means that the demand for new vehicles in South Africa is far much lower, and if the government were to take a decision that they are now going to buy only locally produced vehicles, there's is definitely capacity for us to be able to cater for that. Mikel Mabasa , CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

Three out of the four vehicles that were are exporting are going to Europe. Most of the European countries are on the right side of the road, like South Africa and the UK being one of our biggest markets. Mikel Mabasa , CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

We manufacture vehicles in line with the specifications of the countries that are taking orders with us and we do manufacture both left-hand driven vehicles and also right-hand vehicles. Mikel Mabasa , CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

This is not a new conversation. It is a conversation that we have been having for quite some to say to what extent do we prioritise specifically locally produced vehicles, particularly for government officials in order for us to be able to make sure that some of those key important variables, for example, the impact on job creation that it would create for the country if we are able to absorb all those additional vehicles into our manufacturing capacity. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

If you look at the entire manufacturing output of the country we contribute just shy of 30%. That will take that number significantly higher so we can be able to employ more people into the ecosystem. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

A lot of government departments have taken a decision that they would like to have a choice, bringing German cars and so on. Very few ministers and other senior government officials are driving locally produced vehicles and we would like to have more of them to drive cars produced locally. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

There are issues around competition, which we understand to give other brands not produced in South Africa to be able to compete for business. This is a tenderised process, the government goes out to tender every year or every other year and companies are obviously able to submit their own tenders to say if you buy from us we can be able to give you a better price. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

It's those variables that are in the equation that are making it pretty much difficult for the government to make that decision and make it compulsory for all departments, whether it is a national, provincial or local government level. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

