2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus





One hundred and sixty-five people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 478 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 2,320 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 496, 439.

The recovery is holding steady at 93.5% with 1, 399, 829 people having recuperated.

