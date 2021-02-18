2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
One hundred and sixty-five people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the death toll to 48, 478 since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa has recorded 2,320 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 496, 439.
RELATED: 219 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,210 infections recorded
The recovery is holding steady at 93.5% with 1, 399, 829 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 496 439 the total number of deaths is 48 478 and the total number of recoveries is 1 399 829.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 17, 2021
