Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi urges all healthcare workers to register for vaccine
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi was among the first front line workers who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday.
The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is one of the 18 facilities where vaccinations of health workers will be taking place.
RELATED: Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine
Mokgethi joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the vaccination process.
I urge all healthcare workers to register to get the vaccine. Phase one, we have prioritised our healthcare workers as most of them are working in COVID-19 wards and are sacrificing their lives.Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC - Gauteng Health
Listen below to the full conversation:
