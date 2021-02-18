Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi urges all healthcare workers to register for vaccine





Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi was among the first front line workers who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is one of the 18 facilities where vaccinations of health workers will be taking place.

Mokgethi joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the vaccination process.

I urge all healthcare workers to register to get the vaccine. Phase one, we have prioritised our healthcare workers as most of them are working in COVID-19 wards and are sacrificing their lives. Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC - Gauteng Health

