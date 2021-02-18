[WATCH] Customer convinced that a dozen doughnuts mean 50 doughnuts goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later

Customer convinced that a dozen doughnuts mean 50 doughnuts goes viral

Social media is talking after a customer ordered a dozen doughnuts but gets upset when she receives 12 doughnuts, citing that 12 doughnuts is equivalent to 50 doughnuts and not 12.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: