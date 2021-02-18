[VIDEO] Freak accident as barber stabs himself on chest with his own scissors

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Behind the scenes producers edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert- (Institute for Risk Management SA) is doing its annual programme on Foresight with Risk Managers in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fezeka Mavuso - Spokesperson for The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi)
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview -JP Smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
4th Interview - Charl Henning - Dagga Private Clubs and the law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charl Henning - Administrator at Fields of Green for All
Today at 12:27
5th Interview - Dr. Liesl Dyson - Storm Guambe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liesl Dyson - Lecturer at Tuks Meteorological Department
Today at 12:37
6th Interview - Wynand Claassen - Lions tour 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand Claasen - Former Springbok Captain, Bull at ...
Today at 12:45
8th Interview - Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles. 18 February 2021 8:56 AM
2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic. 18 February 2021 6:24 AM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Local
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide: Let's normalise conversation about depression - Shudufhadzo Musida Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says mental health is viewed as taboo and there isn't enough education about it. 17 February 2021 6:46 PM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Customer convinced that a dozen doughnuts mean 50 doughnuts goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2021 8:25 AM
[VIDEO] Freak accident as barber stabs himself on chest with his own scissors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2021 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[VIDEO] Freak accident as barber stabs himself on chest with his own scissors

18 February 2021 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later

Freak accident as barber stabs himself on chest with his own scissors

Social media is talking after a barber stabbed himself with his own scissors in a freak accident.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




18 February 2021 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Customer convinced that a dozen doughnuts mean 50 doughnuts goes viral

18 February 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video

17 February 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later

17 February 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s

16 February 2021 11:12 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces'

16 February 2021 10:12 AM

The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom

16 February 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral

16 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral

15 February 2021 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour

15 February 2021 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi urges all healthcare workers to register for vaccine

Politics

CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership

Local

2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt to visit Sasol’s Secunda plant as part of probe into Gauteng sulphur stench

18 February 2021 9:41 AM

Kathrada Foundation lambasts Zuma for snubbing Zondo Commission

18 February 2021 8:59 AM

Day 1 of SA’s J&J vaccine rollout a huge success – Health Department

18 February 2021 8:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA