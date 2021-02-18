CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are following up on leads that will lead to the arrests of suspects who vandalised property at a car dealership in Brooklyn.
The incident happened on Wednesday.
Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.
They were not given the vehicles and then they proceeded to vandalise cars on display by smashing windows and lights.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Eight vehicles were damaged. The possibility that this incident is extortion-related cannot be ruled out. Police detectives are following up on leads to trace the suspects involved in this incident. Cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property were opened."
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership
More from Local
2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J&J jab
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.Read More
How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service
Corruption Watch head of campaigns Kavisha Pillay says citizens will also be able to access information about their rights.Read More
Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine
David Makhura is on a walkabout at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.Read More
'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece.Read More