Today at 10:33
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Behind the scenes producers edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert- (Institute for Risk Management SA) is doing its annual programme on Foresight with Risk Managers in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Calling all Township technologists and entrepreneurs to join the Township tech hackathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fezeka Mavuso - Spokesperson for The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi)
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview -JP Smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
4th Interview - Charl Henning - Dagga Private Clubs and the law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charl Henning - Administrator at Fields of Green for All
Today at 12:27
5th Interview - Dr. Liesl Dyson - Storm Guambe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liesl Dyson - Lecturer at Tuks Meteorological Department
Today at 12:37
6th Interview - Wynand Claassen - Lions tour 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand Claasen - Former Springbok Captain, Bull at ...
Today at 12:45
8th Interview - Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership

18 February 2021 8:56 AM
by Shamiela Fisher
Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are following up on leads that will lead to the arrests of suspects who vandalised property at a car dealership in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.

They were not given the vehicles and then they proceeded to vandalise cars on display by smashing windows and lights.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Eight vehicles were damaged. The possibility that this incident is extortion-related cannot be ruled out. Police detectives are following up on leads to trace the suspects involved in this incident. Cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property were opened."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership




2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus

18 February 2021 6:24 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow

17 February 2021 7:55 PM

Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'

17 February 2021 7:48 PM

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years.

'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses

17 February 2021 7:29 PM

Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.

New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent

17 February 2021 6:47 PM

The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa gets J&J jab

17 February 2021 5:33 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Khayelitsha.

How was your experience at a police station? Use Veza to rate the service

17 February 2021 4:16 PM

Corruption Watch head of campaigns Kavisha Pillay says citizens will also be able to access information about their rights.

Makhura takes a pass while Health MEC Mokgethi gets COVID vaccine

17 February 2021 3:39 PM

David Makhura is on a walkabout at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg to see the process where 40 people are getting the jab on Wednesday.

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

17 February 2021 1:32 PM

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on Jacques Pauw's admission that he lied in an opinion piece.

