CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership





CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are following up on leads that will lead to the arrests of suspects who vandalised property at a car dealership in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.

They were not given the vehicles and then they proceeded to vandalise cars on display by smashing windows and lights.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Eight vehicles were damaged. The possibility that this incident is extortion-related cannot be ruled out. Police detectives are following up on leads to trace the suspects involved in this incident. Cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property were opened."

