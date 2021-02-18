MADE HISTORY: I am proud of taking Covid-19 vaccine - Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi
Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi says she is happy to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.
She became the first healthcare worker in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19 using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The inoculation took place at Khayelitsha District Hospital in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Gidi-Dyosi says she became scared when she saw the cameras and presenters waiting for her to receive the jab.
I am super proud of myself. By taking that decision as a volunteer I am so happy and proud. I am on the moon.Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, Labour ward sister
When I saw myself trending on the news, I was so shocked. I didn't know it was going to be a big thing.Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, Labour ward sister
Listen to the full interview below...
