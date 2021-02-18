We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
Roberto, an accountancy student in his honour’s year, called The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield to share his thoughts on the rotten state of his soon-to-be profession.
The passionate young man described events of the last few years as “difficult to watch”.
Sceptical that those in the profession right now are able to reform, he nevertheless hopes his generation can do better.
What he proposes sounds radical at first, but the passionate manner in which he talks forces the mind to open.
I don’t think accounting students understand the gravity of the profession. Those studying medicine understand they have someone’s life in their hands…Roberto, accounting student
… signing an audit report for a Top-40 JSE company, I mean look at Steinhoff… How many people lost their pensions? Of course, it’s not the same as losing your life… Steinhoff had a CFO [Chief Financial Officer] that was a CA [chartered accountant]!Roberto, accounting student
Most accountant students want to become chartered accountants because of the money. I think we should start off with a different mindset… Why are you becoming a CA?Roberto, accounting student
Universities teach ethics… looking at the current situation; maybe it hasn’t worked? … Maybe put accounting students to work in a hospice? Show them the people they are responsible for… Put them on the ground and show them the people they work for…Roberto, accounting student
Leaders are servants!Roberto, accounting student
Listen to the call in the audio below.
