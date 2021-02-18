Streaming issues? Report here
'I treat every show as my last,' says Dr JJ Tabane on being fired, his new gig

18 February 2021 12:08 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

The communications guru says preference for freestyle doesn't mean less preparation. He researches and rehearses sufficiently.

In a frank conversation on Hanging Out With Clement, Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane says his political home is still in the African National Congress (ANC. However, he says the ANC has lost its moral compass and people have no right to complain until they remove the party.

The highly-regarded communications specialist confirmed he was fired at the SABC and PowerFM. He left Newzroom Afrika and joined eNCA as he only works twice a week. Newzroom Afrika is still his home.

With the eNCA gig he has more time time to focus on, among others, his job as editor of Leadership magazine, and part-time lecturing.

He tells Clement Manyathela that it was not prophecied when he said there was going to corruption related to the Covid-19 person protective equipment procurement. He was in possession of information after a tip-off.

I attended a conference in Ethiopia. One of the speakers said people of faith leave the airways to the people of the world. This was after Given Mkhari had invited me to join Power FM. I then decide to join without knowing about the offer.

Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Communications specialist

I felt a strong passion to talk about what I believed and what I thought the country should be like.

Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Communications specialist

I don't like the microwave culture of conversation in this country. I had there but I wanted to bring only two guests so that they could talk without being rushed. Sometimes a guest could have an hour and a half, or three hours in the case of Julius Malema. You speak and allow the guest to respond.

Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Communications specialist

Tabane says he soon became angry (out of frustration) and started screaming like his late mother.

When there are multimillion deals it is very rare to find a situation where there will not be bribes paid.

Dr Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Communications specialist

Listen below for the full interview...




18 February 2021 12:08 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

