Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
Police minister Bheki Cele is visiting former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla today. It is not clear whether he is there in his official capacity or as an African National Congress national executive committee member.
This is after Zuma did not go to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has approached the Constitutional Court asking that the former president be sent to jail for being in contempt of court.
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah has the story.
Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived with his entourage a while ago but was initially blocked by members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), who have been stationed outside Zuma's home since earlier this week.Dasen Thathiah, Senior reporter - eNCA
After some negotiations with a member of Cele's entourage, the convoy was allowed to pass through.Dasen Thathiah, Senior reporter - eNCA
Police minister Bheki Cele is visiting former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla this morning. His vehicles have been stopped from entering. Further details on #eNCA pic.twitter.com/2QtEii1N6K— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 18, 2021
They are locked in that meeting now. with the former president, the details of which are still very sketchy. There is no confirmation of exactly what they will be talking about or how long it will take.Dasen Thathiah, Senior reporter - eNCA
The MKVA and other supporters who've stationed here have said they will lay down their lives for Jacob Zuma and will not allow him to be arrested or for any harm to come to him.Dasen Thathiah, Senior reporter - eNCA
Listen below for the full interview...
