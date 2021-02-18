EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature

Today at 15:10 EC MEC of shown the door Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jane Cowley, DA MPL and health committee member

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:16 Healthy lobby calls for sugar tax hike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

Today at 15:20 President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to SONA debate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 At R200,000 for one kilogram, Safron is SA's new hottest crop! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bennie Engelbrecht - managing director of Saffricon

Today at 15:40 Boxed wine in SA outsold bottles for the first time in 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Malu Lambert - wine writer at wine.co.za

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] Money saved on rent during lockdown will be ‘sucked up’ by the coming electricity hikes Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Michelle Dickens, chief executive of TPN Credit Bureau

Today at 15:50 Are traffic officials mandated to be mean? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin Jacobs - Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services

Today at 16:05 Covid-19: World's first human challenge trials to start in UK Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Anne von Gottberg - Prof and clinical microbiologist at the NICD.

Today at 16:10 SA likely to face third wave in winter months Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal

Today at 16:20 DAILY MAVERICK: Plea for extension: Most workers in early childhood development will not benefit from government relief fund Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Astrid Coombes - attorney and legal researcher at the Equal Education Law Centre

Today at 16:55 Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:05 "Failure to respect Constitution can lead to anarchy, counter-revolution” days Lamola Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ronald Lamola - Justice and Constitutional Development Minister

Today at 17:20 Hawks arrest Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Cloete - Founding member of the United Public Safety Front,

Today at 17:45 The House of Gozdawa: Natural perfume, home and body products created with indigenous African essential oils. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Agata Karolina - , perfumier and founder of House of Gozdawa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....

Today at 19:08 Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

