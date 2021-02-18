EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday fired Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
The axing comes after Gomba was among those who appeared in court last week over alleged multi-million rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti to give more insight on the sacking.
The MEC was found guilty of previous misconduct but she would remain as the MPL of the Bisho legislatureSoyiso Maliti, Reporter- Daily Dispatch
Gomba was also under fire over the poor state of public hospitals in the Eastern Cape.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @healthecmec/Twitter
