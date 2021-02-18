Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:18
Mboweni should go beyond promises
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 18:25
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
TFG invests in local manufacturing development
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Choice - Head of TFG Manufacturing
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker.
Today at 19:08
Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kate Bester - Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Leading your business through 4 stages of growth to get to R100m revenue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance: Overseas ETF's, what are the important things to consider before investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Can swiping machines reveal your bank balance to service providers?

18 February 2021 3:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
banks
petrol attandant
debit card
cards
loyalty cards

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives an update following a post saying a petrol attendant was able to see the balance.

Some consumers have shared concerns on Facebook following a post by a user Thobile Nyathi who says a petrol attendant was able to see her bank balance when she was paying for petrol.

The question in most people's mind is it possible as this posses a security risk.

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler who looked into the matter to find out what she found out.

I got hold of Standard Bank and they said, based on the little information they have, yes it's true a Tyme cardholder can use the card both as a bank card and as a Pick n Pay smart shopper card.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It is possible for debit card holders to view their account balance when using those handheld machines, Standard Bank says. BUT only after the machine has been passed to the client and they have entered their PIN.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below...




