[LISTEN] Can swiping machines reveal your bank balance to service providers?





Some consumers have shared concerns on Facebook following a post by a user Thobile Nyathi who says a petrol attendant was able to see her bank balance when she was paying for petrol.

The question in most people's mind is it possible as this posses a security risk.

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler who looked into the matter to find out what she found out.

I got hold of Standard Bank and they said, based on the little information they have, yes it's true a Tyme cardholder can use the card both as a bank card and as a Pick n Pay smart shopper card. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It is possible for debit card holders to view their account balance when using those handheld machines, Standard Bank says. BUT only after the machine has been passed to the client and they have entered their PIN. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below...