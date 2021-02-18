Healthy lobby calls for double sugar tax hike
The Healthy Living Alliance is arguing that if South Africa doubled its sugar tax it could raise billions of brands to help fund the fight against Covid-19.
Speaking to John Perlman head of the alliance Lawrence Mbalati explains the two studies that were done in Soweto and Langa.
So far we don't have proof of job losses due to the implementation of sugary drinks tax.Lawrence Mbalati, Head - Healthy Living Alliance
Studies are starting to show that the tax is being effective in doing what it was intended for.Lawrence Mbalati, Head - Healthy Living Alliance
Listen to the full interview below...
