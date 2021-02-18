South Africa likely to face third wave in winter months - Expert
Dr Tom Ellman, director of the Southern Africa Medical Unit at the Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres), the international humanitarian medical organisation, says there is a possibility of a third wave.
John Perlman finds out more from Dr Ellman.
We were complacent about what was happening towards the end of last year. There was a great reduction in focus on Covid-19 prevention and sometimes we believed that somehow the worst had happened.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
There is no question that the second wave caught much of the world and certainly South Africa off-guard. We had underestimated the risk and we mustn't do the same thing again.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
There is a very good chance that the virus is going to bounce back again at some point in the future, we can't predict exactly when but it's likely to be in the next few months, over the winter.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
While we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst. We must prepare for a massive increase in the spread again and we need to apply the lessons we've learnt from the last two waves to minimise the impact at the same time upscale access to the vaccine based on need.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
Behaviour plays a huge part (in the spread) but it's not possible for people to stay on the same level of guardedness and lockdown. There is no doubt that relaxation happens, which means that the risk rises again. cDr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
I addition to that we see new variants of the virus appearing. Over Christmas, we had a lot of migration, people going back to their homes from the cities. Some have come back from Lesotho where there was a massive wave associated with people returning over the holidays to the country.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
There's a range of things that can help to predict when there's going to be a wave. There's no question whether or not we're able to predict exactly when we need to ensure we put steps in place and apply the lesson we've learnt around the simple approaches to managing and preventing that wave from having the worst that it could.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
I want to reiterate the importance of communities remaining aware that the information that is spread is correct. We need to ensure that trust remains between the government health system and the people ... In the absence of everyone being vaccinated preparing means we have an adequate supply of oxygen and our staff have access to essential PPE that they need.Dr Tom Ellman, Director - Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa Medical Unit
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Companies dragged feet in implementing air pollution control - Analyst
Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air Lauri Myllyvirta says government introduced initial standards back in 2011.Read More
Healthy lobby calls for double sugar tax hike
Healthy Living Alliance head Lawrence Mbalati says the studies have shown that the sugar tax is doing what it was meant to do.Read More
[LISTEN] Can swiping machines reveal your bank balance to service providers?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives an update following a post saying a petrol attendant was able to see the balance.Read More
MADE HISTORY: I am proud of taking Covid-19 vaccine - Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi
Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first healthcare worker in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Read More
CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership
Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.Read More
2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 48, 478 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years.Read More