2,327 COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, 230 more deaths
Two hundred and thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa.
These fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 48,708.
RELATED: 2,320 COVID-19 infections recorded; 165 people succumb to virus
The Health Department also said that 2,327 infections were picked up pushing the known caseload since the onset of the pandemic to 1, 498, 766.
The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.6%, with 1, 403, 214 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 498 766 the total number of deaths is 48 708 and the total number of recoveries is 1 403 214. pic.twitter.com/TPK70YI5U4— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 18, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 18, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/TUo99dxBnv
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
