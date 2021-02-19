2,327 COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, 230 more deaths





Two hundred and thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa.

These fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 48,708.

The Health Department also said that 2,327 infections were picked up pushing the known caseload since the onset of the pandemic to 1, 498, 766.

The country's recovery rate has moved up to 93.6%, with 1, 403, 214 people having recuperated.

