CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
JOHANNESBURG – Senior officials from the office of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Environment and Infrastructure, Mpho Moerane, are, on Friday, expected to meet the community of River Park in Alexandra to discuss illegal electricity connections.
On Thursday, residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut off illegal operators.
The City of Joburg said it was willing to speak to residents of River Park to find a solution.
Residents have been staying in the area for at least four years, without proper infrastructure.
On Thursday, they took to the streets, barricading roads with burning objects to stop City Power officials from disconnecting their power.
They said that they had engaged officials, but nothing was done about their plight.
The director in the office of MMC Moerane, Stan Itshegetseng, said that the flats that residents were occupying were unsafe for human habitation and could not be developed.
“We spoke to the leadership of this area and we agreed that the MMC is going to see them.”
It remains to be seen if the meeting between members of the public and officials will yield positive results.
WATCH: POWER STRUGGLE: City Power retreats from intended raid in Alexandra
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections
Source : Twitter
More from Business
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student
"Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
The after-effects of being wrongfully arrested
Wits Justice Project senior multimedia journalist Sumeya Gasa explains the work they do and callers share their experience.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused back in court today
Mzikayise Malephane faces charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.Read More
2,327 COVID-19 infections picked up in SA, 230 more deaths
The Health Department says the fatalities push the death rate to 48,708 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
South Africa likely to face third wave in winter months - Expert
Dr Tom Ellman says for the second wave we had underestimated the risk and we must not do the same thing again.Read More
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study
The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry.Read More
Companies dragged feet in implementing air pollution control - Analyst
Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air Lauri Myllyvirta says government introduced initial standards back in 2011.Read More
Healthy lobby calls for double sugar tax hike
Healthy Living Alliance head Lawrence Mbalati says the studies have shown that the sugar tax is doing what it was meant to do.Read More
[LISTEN] Can swiping machines reveal your bank balance to service providers?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives an update following a post saying a petrol attendant was able to see the balance.Read More
MADE HISTORY: I am proud of taking Covid-19 vaccine - Sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi
Labour ward sister Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi became the first healthcare worker in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Read More
CT police not ruling out extortion after gang damages cars at dealership
Police said about 40 suspects entered the business premises and threatened employees with firearms, demanding two vehicles.Read More