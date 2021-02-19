Streaming issues? Report here
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance

19 February 2021 7:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
African National Congress
Ace Magashule
asbestos
Tender corruption

Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected for his second appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

Magashule is out on R200,000 bail after he was charged with corruption relating to a multimillion-rand Asbestos Housing Project tender during his time as Free State premier.

RELATED: ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately

The party in the Free State says it is supporting Magashule as he goes to court.

Bongani Bingwa chats to ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko to weigh in on the court case.

The ANC in the province feels story that as the leader in the party, Magashule has to be supported as he has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.

Thabo Meeko, Spokesperson - ANC Free State

Members wishing to go and support Magashule will be going there on their own accord, he adds.

The NEC has not taken a decision that the SG must step aside.

Thabo Meeko, Spokesperson - ANC Free State

Listen below to the full conversation:




