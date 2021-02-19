FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected for his second appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.
Magashule is out on R200,000 bail after he was charged with corruption relating to a multimillion-rand Asbestos Housing Project tender during his time as Free State premier.
RELATED: ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately
The party in the Free State says it is supporting Magashule as he goes to court.
Bongani Bingwa chats to ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko to weigh in on the court case.
The ANC in the province feels story that as the leader in the party, Magashule has to be supported as he has a right to go to court and prove his innocence.Thabo Meeko, Spokesperson - ANC Free State
Members wishing to go and support Magashule will be going there on their own accord, he adds.
The NEC has not taken a decision that the SG must step aside.Thabo Meeko, Spokesperson - ANC Free State
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole'
Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week.Read More
Details still sketchy as Bheki Cele visits Jacob Zuma in Nkandla
eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah says MKVA and other supporters adamant they will not allow the former president to be arrested.Read More
EC Premier Mabuyane axes Health MEC Gomba but keeps her in Bisho legislature
Daily Dispatch reporter Soyiso Maliti says the health MEC was found guilty of misconduct previously.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi urges all healthcare workers to register for vaccine
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi says healthcare workers are the first in line as they work in COVID-19 wards.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate
DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address.Read More