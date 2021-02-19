Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused back in court today

Today at 12:05 1. Audio: Ace Magashule supporters singing wenzeni uAce- What has Ace done? - Sound Courtesy of SABC NEWS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:07 2. Audio: The Media should stop asking us if we support Ace Magashule- we support everyone. - Sound Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:07 Who will now lead WC to fight particularly organised crime? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

David Africa - ‎Executive Director at African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis (ACSIP)

Today at 12:10 Age Magashule in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia

Today at 12:10 Ace Magashule, ANC Secretary-General, appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court; He is embroiled in allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 Eskom cable thieves sentences to cumulative 1250 years in jail. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Karen Pillay - Senior security manager at Eskom

Today at 12:15 How do we interpret the support shown for Ace Magashule by high ranking politicians within the ANC? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Today at 12:23 Funeral industry workers will be included in the next phase of vaccination The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Storom

Today at 12:23 LIVE: Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, releases the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of October to end of December 2020. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 North West’s director of public prosecutions (DPP), Moipone Noko has resigned; this after coming under fire for decisions she took on high-profile cases while holding the same post in KwaZulu-Natal.- The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

Today at 12:41 Voicenotes: The IEB exam results have been released: IEB has recorded a 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020, a slight drop compared to the previous year's 98.82%. We speak to three students who excelled in their results… The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 Pangolin The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ray Jansen - Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group

Today at 12:45 The IEB exam results have been released: IEB has recorded a 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020, a slight drop compared to the previous year's 98.82%. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:52 SA's Chris Morris smashes IPL auction record with $2.25m fee The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shafiek Mouton - manager at SA 7s Academy

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap with Tholakele- With Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading Good News: Feel Good Fridays with Brent Lindeque. Woman Applauded by Entire Hospital after Spending 65 Days in ICU due to COVID-19. SA Celebrates 1,4 million Recoveries While Active Cases Decline For 38 Days Now! Salt & Vinegar Lays are BACK!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Darren Green on drink spiking Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Stories of triumph through Mental Health challenges Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marion Scher

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

