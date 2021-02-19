[WATCH] Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Customer convinced that a dozen doughnuts mean 50 doughnuts goes viral

Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs

Social media is talking after a man braved a snowstorm to go get his wife corndogs goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: