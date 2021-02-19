[WATCH] Siri adds her views after Leanne Manas reads tweets on Eskom





Siri adds her views after Leanne Manas reads tweets on Eskom

Social media is in stitches after Siri added her views live on air when Manas read viewers tweets on Eskom.

Watch the hilarious video below:

This is an absolute CLASSIC moment of Live Television. We asked viewers how they felt about electricity prices increasing by almost 16% on April 1st. As @sakinakamwendo & myself where reading the responses - #Siri felt she needed to add her thoughts!

Sound on loud & enjoy 😂 pic.twitter.com/loYRy9ZGuF — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 19, 2021

