Murders, sexual offences increased in Q3, quarterly crime stats reveal





CAPE TOWN - There's been a 6.6% increase in murders for South Africa between October and December 2020.

Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered the police's quarterly crime stats on Friday and said 2,481 people were murdered in public spaces - including the street, open fields, parking areas, and abandoned buildings.

There's also been a 5% increase in reported sexual offences detected as a result of police action - 12,218 people were raped between October and December last year.

The minister said he was concerned at the number of murders and gender-based violence-related cases.

Over 4,900 of these incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the rapist.

“We are motivated that numerous life sentences have been handed down for crimes committed against women and children. In the three months of the reporting period, the FSC [Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences] unit secured 129 life sentences.”

Meanwhile, 50,124 cases of assault were opened at police stations in the last three months of 2020.

Since 2015, crime stats have been released each September and covers crimes reported to the South African Police Service in the previous financial year. The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March. The fourth quarter of statistics collated between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021 will be the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year.

#PoliceMinistry Minister of Police gives a breakdown on murder figures. In the 3 months of reporting, a 6.6 % increase in murder was recorded. This means 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year. #CrimeStats ME pic.twitter.com/su96sMDBMb — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 19, 2021

#PoliceMinistry #CrimeStats Rape: A 5% increase has been recorded for Sexual offences detected as a result of police action. 12 218 people were raped between Oct & Dec last year - an increase of 181 cases, amounting to a 1.5% increase compared to the previous reporting period. ME pic.twitter.com/hg0Hrfydj6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 19, 2021

#PoliceMinistry Minister of Police, Gen #BhekiCele reminds the nation that #GBV and Femicide remains a priority crime for the #SAPS. We are on a daily basis, improving our services and responses, at station level. #EndGBV #GBVF ME pic.twitter.com/eNtXCVom6a — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 19, 2021

#PoliceMinistry #CrimeStats Farm attacks: 19 people were killed 18 incidents of murder which occurred on farms and small holdings. #RuralSafety ME pic.twitter.com/5bVUOyjPLh — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) February 19, 2021

WATCH: Police Minister Cele presents quarterly crime stats

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Murders, sexual offences increased in Q3, quarterly crime stats reveal