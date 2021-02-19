Slight drop as IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020
The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exam results have been released: IEB has recorded a 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020, a slight drop compared to the previous year's 98.82%.
We speak to three students who have excelled in their results.
EWN reporter Thando Kubheka has more on the story.
I spent the day at St Stithians College in Randburg where matriculants were officially coming to pick up their results. Some special events were being held at the school to celebrate the lass of 2020 and the school did really amazingly.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
The pupils achieved a 100% pass rate so you can imagine the celebratory moody, not just matriculants but teachers and parents as well.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
IEB matriculants were they are grateful for the support that their teachers gave them. They are grateful for the support from their parents as well who are really proud of how the class of 2020 performed despite teh challenges brought on by Covid-19 pandemic.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
I spoke to a lot of matriculants who wanted express how happy they were. They were excited about their achievements but surprising didn't focus a lot on the pandemic. They say that they just wanted to do their best and focus on their goals.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
They are grateful for the support that their teachers gave them. Teachers were always available when needed help from them with online work. They are grateful for the support from their parents as well. and hoping the class of 2021 will pick up from where they left off.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Many of them felt that they achieved because of online learning. They felt that they got the one-on-one attention with the teachers and the teachers were readily available online to answer any questions. They are hoping that this could carry on to the other grades and the matriculants of this year so they can get similar marks.Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Taurai Maduna/EWN
