Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'
The fraud and corruption case against African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused has been moved to high court and postponed to 11 August.
Magashule and the accused including businessman Edwin Sodi and former Manguang mayor Olly Mlamleli, are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in relation to a failed 2014 asbestos project.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube to give more insight on the matter.
It was relatively quiet around the court unit, they had closed off the whole area and we had to have permits to enter the court.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There was a lot of police visibility who were not only strict towards the journalists but to politicians who were there to support Magashule, she reports.
Dube says the ANC has led to country into a lawless society and governing its lawlessness in the country.
What binds the ANC is corruption and evaporate the historically condemned in our country.Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
