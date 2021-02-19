Streaming issues? Report here
Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case?
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down
Guests
Neo Momodu - Executive for Legal, Regulatory & Sustainability at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Market Commentary
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File - Mungo ( luxury ropes & towels)
Guests
Dax Holding - Managing Director at Mungo
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'

19 February 2021 1:05 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fraud
Ace Magashule
asbestos
corruption case

EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case.

The fraud and corruption case against African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused has been moved to high court and postponed to 11 August.

Magashule and the accused including businessman Edwin Sodi and former Manguang mayor Olly Mlamleli, are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in relation to a failed 2014 asbestos project.

RELATED: FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube to give more insight on the matter.

It was relatively quiet around the court unit, they had closed off the whole area and we had to have permits to enter the court.

Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There was a lot of police visibility who were not only strict towards the journalists but to politicians who were there to support Magashule, she reports.

Dube says the ANC has led to country into a lawless society and governing its lawlessness in the country.

What binds the ANC is corruption and evaporate the historically condemned in our country.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen below to the full conversation:




